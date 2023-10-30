Home / Companies / Results / GMR Airports Infrastructure reduces loss to Rs 190 cr in Jul-Sep quarter

GMR Airports Infrastructure reduces loss to Rs 190 cr in Jul-Sep quarter

The total passenger traffic increased by 25 per cent year-on-year to 26.5 million in the July-September period, the company said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Domestic traffic witnessed a 16 per cent YoY growth, while international traffic rose by 22 per cent YoY in Q2FY24

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 10:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (GIL) on Monday reported its consolidated net loss reduced to Rs 190 crore in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal year.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 197 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Company's net income during the reporting quarter rose 25 per cent to Rs 1,607 crore against a net income of Rs 1,285 crore achieved in the second quarter of previous fiscal, GIL said in a statement.

The total passenger traffic increased by 25 per cent year-on-year to 26.5 million in the July-September period, the company said.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) during the September quarter grew by 34 per cent year-on-year to Rs 848 crore, it said.

According to GIL, passenger traffic at Delhi airport increased to 17.7 million, up 18 per cent YoY from 15 million in the corresponding quarter of FY23. Domestic traffic witnessed a 16 per cent YoY growth, while international traffic rose by 22 per cent YoY in Q2FY24.

Similarly, passenger traffic at Hyderabad increased to 6 million during the reporting quarter from 4.9 million in the same quarter of previous fiscal, thereby logging a 24 per cent growth, the company said.

Of this, domestic traffic grew 24 per cent y-o-y and international traffic increased 23 per cent year-on-year during the September quarter of this fiscal, it said.

Also Read

GMR arranges Rs 4,000-cr loan to construct Vizag international airport

GMR Airports hits over 13-year high; soars 45% in 1 month on solid earnings

North Goa's Manohar International Airport revolutionises check-in process

GMR Smart Electricity Distribution gets Rs 7,593-cr order for meter in UP

GMR Airports purchases 11% more stake in GMR Hyderabad Airport for $100 mn

SIS Ltd Q2 results: Profit rises 11.6% to Rs 75 crore, revenue up 11%

KPIT Technologies Q2 results: Net profit zooms 69% at Rs 141 crore

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages FY23 net profit doubles to Rs 809 cr

Petronet LNG profit up 9%, to invest Rs 20,685 cr in petrochem plant

P&G Q1 results: Net profit up 36% at Rs 210.69 cr, revenue at Rs 1,138 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GMR AirportsAir passenger trafficEBITDA

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step in

Chhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story