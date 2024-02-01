Home / Companies / Results / Godrej Agrovet Q3 results: Profit falls 21% to Rs 91.84 cr on lower demand

Godrej Agrovet Q3 results: Profit falls 21% to Rs 91.84 cr on lower demand

Consolidated net profit fell to Rs 91.84 crore ($11.1 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31 from Rs 116 crore a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing

Reuters BENGALURU

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
India's Godrej Agrovet reported a 21% fall in third-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by soft demand and inventory destocking.

Consolidated net profit fell to Rs 91.84 crore ($11.1 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31 from Rs 116 crore a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's overall inventory levels have fallen 15.5% due to the ongoing destocking across the sector, according to analysts. This in turn affected the bottom line of the company.

Total expenses for the quarter rose 0.23%, while total revenue was flat at 23.45 billion rupees.

The animal feed segment, which constitutes more than half of the total revenue, rose 1.5%.

Shares of the company rose 1.9% on Thursday ahead of results.

 

 

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

