Godrej Agrovet Q3 results: Profit falls 21% to Rs 91.84 cr on lower demand

India's Godrej Agrovet reported a 21% fall in third-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by soft demand and inventory destocking.

Consolidated net profit fell to Rs 91.84 crore ($11.1 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31 from Rs 116 crore a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's overall inventory levels have fallen 15.5% due to the ongoing destocking across the sector, according to analysts. This in turn affected the bottom line of the company.

Total expenses for the quarter rose 0.23%, while total revenue was flat at 23.45 billion rupees.

The animal feed segment, which constitutes more than half of the total revenue, rose 1.5%.

Shares of the company rose 1.9% on Thursday ahead of results.