The consolidated net profit of Godrej Consumers Product Limited for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY24) saw a fall of 7.62 per cent to Rs 318.82 crore, compared to Rs 345.12 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Sequentially, the net profit was down 31.65 per cent. In Q4FY23, the net profit of the company was Rs 452.14 crore.

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 3,448.91 crore, compared to Rs 3,124.97 crore year-on-year (YoY), which is a rise of 10.36 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations was up 7.77 per cent. It was Rs 3,200.16 crore in Q4FY23.

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 3,518.02 crore, compared to Rs 3,152.49 crore YoY, rising 11.59 per cent.

On a QoQ basis, the total income was up 7.97 per cent. It was Rs 3,258.07 crore in Q4FY23.

The company's household Iisecticides sustain double-digit volume and value growth. Products such as air fresheners continue to deliver strong double-digit growth.

The company's Indonesia business saw sales grow by 15 per cent, which were aided by structural initiatives taken last year.

Godrej Ltd stock closed at Rs 1,034 on Monday.