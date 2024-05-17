Home / Companies / Results / GSK Pharma Q4 results: Profit rises 45% on growth in NLEM drugs, vaccines

GSK Pharma Q4 results: Profit rises 45% on growth in NLEM drugs, vaccines

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 32 per equity share on face value of Rs 10 each for the year ended 31 March 2024, subject to approval of members at 99th Annual General Meeting

Q4, Q4 results
Photo: Shutterstock
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 6:45 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals posted a 45.7 per cent growth in consolidated net profit for Q4FY24 to Rs 194.48 crore, while its revenue from operations went up 18 per cent to Rs 929.8 crore.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 32 per equity share on face value of Rs 10 each for the year ended 31 March 2024, subject to approval of members at the 99th Annual General Meeting.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The full year revenue was up 6 per cent to Rs 3,453 crore but net profit was down 3.4 per cent. The revenue growth was driven by a strong volume recovery, thereby offsetting National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) impact.

Bhushan Akshikar, managing director of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, said, “For Q4, we delivered strong double-digit growth and a robust performance across our General Medicines, Specialty, and Vaccines portfolio. Our General Medicines portfolio recorded strong double-digit growth of 12 per cent for the quarter, driven by key focus brands Augmentin, Ceftum, and Calpol. Despite the NLEM impact in previous quarters, all promoted brands outpaced their respective categories in growth and gained market share.”

The Specialty portfolio led by Nucala and Trelegy has accelerated the momentum with the highest patient recruitment in Q4. Akshikar said that “For the vaccines business, over the last two quarters, we have seen a steady upswing in both adult and paediatric segments. This business delivered a Q4 growth of 35 per cent. We continue to build on the momentum generated with the launch of Shingrix (Zoster Vaccine Recombinant, Adjuvanted) as we drive expansion of the Adult Immunisation category in India with innovative go-to-market strategies.”

Also Read

GSK Pharma surges 7%, nears record high on healthy business outlook

Valuations hurdle likely to keep GSK Pharma stock under pressure

GSK's Shingrix vaccine can prevent shingles for over a decade: Study

GlaxoSmithKline completes VRS scheme as part of its business review

Breather for consumers as drug prices likely to remain same this year

Zydus Lifesciences Q4 results: Profit rises four-fold to Rs 1,179 crore

Zee Entertainment Q4 results: Posts consolidated net profit of Rs 13.35 cr

Bandhan Bank Q4 results: Net profit declines 93% to Rs 54.63 crore

TV Today Network Q4 results: Net profit rises nearly 2-fold to Rs 11.46 cr

JSW Steel Q4 results: Net profit declines nearly 65% to Rs 1,299 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GSK PharmaQ4 Resultspharma policyGlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals

First Published: May 17 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story