Home / Companies / Results / Harley-Davidson quarterly profit declines by 23% owing to slow demand

Harley-Davidson quarterly profit declines by 23% owing to slow demand

Global motorcycle shipments, including those of Cruiser, Trike and Touring bikes, fell 7% in the quarter from a year earlier

Revenue fell 5% to $1.48 billion, driven by a decrease in wholesale shipments and lower global pricing
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 4:58 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Harley-Davidson posted a 23% decline in first-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by slow sales of its motorcycles in North America as high borrowing costs deter potential buyers from making expensive purchases.

Despite Harley's attempt to spruce up its offerings with electric options, the 120-year-old motorcycle maker has not been highly successful in attracting millennials, forcing it to rely on its tried-and-tested customer base of boomers to drive sales.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Global motorcycle shipments, including those of Cruiser, Trike and Touring bikes, fell 7% in the quarter from a year earlier.
 
Revenue fell 5% to $1.48 billion, driven by a decrease in wholesale shipments and lower global pricing.
 
The company reported consolidated net income of $235 million, or $1.72 per share, for the first quarter, compared with $304 million, or $2.04 per share, a year earlier.

Also Read

Harley-Davidson, Triumph blaze a trail, give Royal Enfield a tough ride

Royal Enfield faces fresh challenge from Harley in India's biker paradise

Ranjan Pai buys out Byju's Rs 1,400 cr debt with Davidson Kempner

Bajaj Auto Q3 preview: Adverse product mix may hurt margins, say analysts

Oct auto retail sales dip 8% due to Shraddh period; Navratri sales up 18%

SBI General Insurance result: Net profit jumps 28% to Rs 240 cr in FY24

IndusInd Bank Q4 result: PAT rises to Rs 2,349 cr on healthy loan growth

Welspun Living Q4 results: Net Profit increases 16% to Rs 146 crore

Tech Mahindra Q4 results: Net profit drops 40% at Rs 661 cr; income down 5%

ACC Q4 results: PAT grows over three-fold to Rs 749 crore, revenue up 13%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Harley-DavidsonQ1 resultsmotorcycleAuto sector

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story