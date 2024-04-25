Home / Companies / Results / IndusInd Bank Q4 result: PAT up 15% to Rs 2,349 cr on healthy loan growth

IndusInd Bank Q4 result: PAT up 15% to Rs 2,349 cr on healthy loan growth

The bank's net loans grew 18%, it had said in its quarterly update earlier this month, outpacing a 14% growth in deposits

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 5:20 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IndusInd Bank on Thursday posted a 15 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,349 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024, helped by increase in interest income.

The lender had logged a profit of Rs 2,043 crore in the year-ago period.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Total income increased to Rs 14,707 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 12,174 crore in the same period last year, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank earned an interest income of Rs 12,199 crore during the quarter, as compared to Rs 10,020 crore in the same period a year ago.

The bank's board recommended a dividend of Rs 16.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid up out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

On the asset quality front, the lender reported an improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs or bad loans) fell to 1.92 per cent of gross advances as of March 2024, from 1.98 per cent by the year-ago period.
 

Likewise, net NPAs came down to 0.57 per cent from 0.59 per cent at the end of fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.

As a result, provisions (other than tax) contingencies declined to Rs 950 crore, as compared to Rs 1,030 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The Capital Adequacy Ratio came down to 17.23 per cent at the end of March 2024, as against 17.86 per cent a year ago.


Also Read

IndusInd Bank drops 3% as analysts see limited near-term upside post Q3

Banks like Bank of India, HDFC offer lowest home loan interest rates

IndusInd Bank Q3 results: Net profit rise 17.2% to Rs 2,301.5 crore

Home loan: Don't forget to ask your lender these questions before applying

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Registration opens for 291 MTS, TA posts

Welspun Living Q4 results: Net Profit increases 16% to Rs 146 crore

Tech Mahindra Q4 results: Net profit drops 40% at Rs 661 cr; income down 5%

ACC Q4 results: PAT grows over three-fold to Rs 749 crore, revenue up 13%

Vedanta Q4 results: Net profit falls 27% to Rs 1,369 cr, revenue down 6%

Nestle India March quarter results: PAT up 27% at Rs 934 cr, revenue up 9%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IndusInd BankRetail loan growthPrivate banksBank loansQ4 Results

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story