Harley, Triumph create waves in India; give tough fight to Royal Enfield

It has been seven months since two iconic motorcycle manufacturers, Harley-Davidson and Triumph, started their journey in India, backed by partners Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto. According to data shared by the Indian majors, both brands are already making waves in the above 350 cc category. The increase in sales has led to a ramp-up in production and even the doubling of retail touchpoints for one of them.

As of February, Bajaj Auto reported that the Triumph Speed 400 and Triumph Scrambler 400 X have sold 15,000 units, while Hero MotoCorp revealed that over 10,000 units of the Harley-Davidson X440 have been sold so far. On the other hand, Eicher Motors, the maker of Royal Enfield, saw a marginal decline in models with engine capacity exceeding 350 cc to 82,344 units during the April to January FY24 period, compared to 81,679 units during the same period in FY23. Both Harley-Davidson and Triumph were launched in India in early July. Interestingly, Royal Enfield has a monopoly in the 250-750 cc segment.

“With over 10,000 units sold so far, the Harley-Davidson X440 has received a very positive response from customers. We are maintaining a healthy order book for the next several months. We have accordingly ramped up production capacity to meet the growing demand and ensure timely delivery,” said a Hero MotoCorp official. As a strategic move to improve accessibility and customer service, Hero MotoCorp has rapidly expanded the retail touchpoints from 100 to 200 in addition to the exclusive Harley-Davidson dealerships and Hero Premia stores.

“As of this month, we have sold over 15,000 units of Triumph Speed 400 and Triumph Scrambler 400 X. Production capacity has been increased to cover both domestic sales and exports, which also commenced in October. Hence, there is no waiting period for either Speed 400 or Scrambler 400X models,” said a Bajaj Auto official. According to the company, the 250-400 cc category will continue to witness double-digit growth in the background of a good economic forecast, excitement of new product launches, and the customer trend of upgrading.

Bajaj Auto indicated that it is seeing a consistent upward trend in brand search numbers month-on-month, digital enquiries, as well as a steady rise in customer walk-ins at Triumph World Showrooms. “Our goals in FY25 continue to be to build the Triumph brand, expand the network, deliver a top-class ownership experience, and increase sales both in India and overseas, working closely with Triumph UK. Lots of folks are taking test rides, engaging with us, and generally appreciating the bikes,” the official added.

Interestingly, in the 350 cc and above category, Bajaj Auto Ltd is making serious inroads through KTM, Dominar, Husqvarna, and Triumph. The Triumph Speed 400, the cheapest model, starts at Rs 233,000 in India, and the Harley-Davidson X440 at Rs 229,000. The starting price for a Royal Enfield is Rs 150,000 for the Hunter 350.