Havells Q2FY24 result: Consolidated net profit jumps 33% YoY to Rs 249 cr

The consolidated net profit of Havells for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY24) saw a rise of 33.19 per cent to Rs 249.08 crore, compared to Rs 187.01 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing. Sequentially, the net profit was down 13.23 per cent. In Q1FY24, the net profit of the company was Rs 287.07 crore.





The revenue from operations for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 3,900.33 crore, compared to Rs 3,679.49 crore year-on-year (y-o-y). This is a rise of 6 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the revenue for operations was down 19.31 per cent. It stood at Rs 4,833.8 crore in Q1FY24.

The total income for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 3,952.81 crore, compared to Rs 3,723.26 crore y-o-y, registering a rise of 6.16 per cent. On a q-o-q basis, the total income was down 19.3 per cent. It was Rs 4,898.64 crore in Q1FY24.

Havells stock closed at Rs 1,352 on Thursday.