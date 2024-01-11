Home / Companies / Results / HDFC AMC PAT surges 32% to Rs 488 cr, income up 23% in Oct-Dec quarter

HDFC AMC PAT surges 32% to Rs 488 cr, income up 23% in Oct-Dec quarter

In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 369.16 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC AMC said in a regulatory filing

During the period ended December 31, 2023, the asset management firm paid a final dividend of Rs 48 per equity share (face value of Rs 5 each) for the year ended March 31, 2023
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (HDFC AMC) on Thursday reported a 32 per cent year-on-year jump in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 488 crore for the three months ended December 2023.

In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 369.16 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC AMC said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company's total income surged 23 per cent year-on-year to Rs 814.17 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal (FY24), from Rs 663 crore in the year-ago period.

During the period ended December 31, 2023, the asset management firm paid a final dividend of Rs 48 per equity share (face value of Rs 5 each) for the year ended March 31, 2023.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2023, the company clocked a PAT of Rs 1,402 crore and total income of Rs 2,312.14 crore.

HDFC AMC is an investment manager for HDFC Mutual Fund, one of the largest mutual funds in the country.

Shares of HDFC AMC were trading 2.30 per cent higher at Rs 3,496.25 on the BSE.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

HDFC launches life insurance, asset management services from GIFT IFSC

Sundaram Mutual Fund prioritises equity, gold in multi-asset offering

Can the Jio-BlackRock joint venture stir the AMC pot? What analysts say

TSMC posts flat Q4 revenue but beats market expectations on AI boom

HDFC Bank's advances rise 62.4% to Rs 24.7 trn in December quarter

Macrotech Developers reports 12% rise in sale bookings to Rs 3,410 cr in Q3

Central Bank of India's gross advances rise to Rs 2.4 trn, up 14.91% Y-o-Y

AU Small Finance Bank's advances rise 20% to Rs 67,624 cr in Q3FY24

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :HDFCHDFC AMCincomecorporate earningsEARNINGS

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story