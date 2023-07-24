Home / Companies / Results / HDFC AMC's Q1 profit surges 52% to Rs 478 crore; revenue rises 10%

HDFC AMC's Q1 profit surges 52% to Rs 478 crore; revenue rises 10%

The operating profit for the quarter was Rs 413 crore, 11 per cent higher than the last year's figure of Rs 374 crore, the AMC said in a press release

BS Reporter Mumbai
Compared to the previous quarter, the profit is up 27 per cent. In Q4 FY 2023, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 376 crore.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 11:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Monday reported a 52 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in first quarter (Q1 FY 2024) profit at Rs 478 crore. In the same quarter of FY 2023, the AMC's net profit stood at Rs 314 crore.

Compared to the previous quarter, the profit is up 27 per cent. In Q4 FY 2023, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 376 crore.

The AMC, which runs the third-largest mutual fund in the country, saw its revenue from operations rise 10 per cent YoY to Rs 576 crore. Income from other sources surged from Rs 11 crore to 158 crore, leading to a sharp jump in profits, shows the standalone financial result filed with exchanges.

The operating profit for the quarter was Rs 413 crore, 11 per cent higher than the last year's figure of Rs 374 crore, the AMC said in a press release.

Expenses, excluding taxes, rose 9 per cent YoY to Rs 161 crore.

The assets managed by the HDFC mutual fund rose 17 per cent in the one-year period. In Q1, the average assets under management (AUM) of the MF stood at Rs 4.86 trillion compared to Rs 4.15 trillion in the first quarter of the previous financial year. The AUM of HDFC MF accounts for 11.3 per cent of the industry's total AUM. The number of unique customers of the fund house stood at 7.1 million at the end of the quarter, the AMC said in a press release.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: Charts suggest up to 15% rally in select AMC shares

HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: AMC stocks may fall up to 15% on debt fund tax blow

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

Govt may deal a tax blow to debt mutual funds; AMC stocks under pressure

Waaree Renewable Technologies logs 11.89% rise in Q1 profit at Rs 11 cr

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Q1 net profit shrinks 76% to Rs 548 crore

Retail chain Shoppers Stop Q1 consolidated profit down 36% to Rs 14.5 cr

IDBI Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 62% to Rs 1,224 cr, NII up 61%

Poonawalla Fincorp reports 62% rise in net profit to Rs 200 cr in Q1

Topics :HDFC AMCAMCQ1 resultsHDFC Mutual Fund

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story