Shyam Metalics and Energy Q3 results: PAT rises 56% to Rs 197 crore

The revenue of the company during the third quarter rose to Rs 3,753 crore over Rs 3,315 crore in the year-ago period

Q3 result
Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 5:19 PM IST
Integrated metal-producing company Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd (SMEL) on Tuesday reported a 56.3 per cent rise in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 197 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 126 crore in the year-ago period, SMEL said in a statement.

The revenue of the company during the third quarter rose to Rs 3,753 crore over Rs 3,315 crore in the year-ago period.

"We are delighted to report an exceptional performance in Q3FY25, with profitability soaring....to Rs 197 crore. Quarterly revenues increased...to Rs 3,753 crore while Operating EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) reached Rs 456 crore.

"The consistent growth of our value-added product portfolio further reinforces our commitment to diversification and strengthening our market position," the company's Vice Chairman and Managing Director Brij Bhushan Agarwal was quoted as saying in the statement.

Shyam Metalics is an integrated metal-producing company based in India primarily in the steel Industry in West Bengal, Odisha, Girdih and Madhya Pradesh with a focus on long steel products, ferroalloys, aluminum and stainless steel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

