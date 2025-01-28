Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Suzlon Energy Q3FY25 results: Net profit surges 91% to Rs 388 crore

Net revenue rose to Rs 2,969 crore from Rs 1,553 crore in the same period a year ago

The company had a net profit of Rs 203 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. | ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 5:18 PM IST
Renewables solutions provider Suzlon Energy on Tuesday posted 91 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 388 crore for December quarter on the back of higher revenues.

The company had a net profit of Rs 203 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, a company statement said.

According to the statement, net revenue rose to Rs 2,969 crore from Rs 1,553 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company also achieved record quarterly deliveries of 447 MW in October-December 2024.

Manufacturing capacity reached 4.5 GW with revamped Puducherry and Daman Nacelle facilities.  ALSO READ: CG Power & Industrial Solutions Q3 results: PAT falls 68% to Rs 237 cr

It also logged the highest-ever order book at 5.5 GW, and C&I and PSU now constitute 80 per cent of the total order book.

"One emerging trend fuelling our growth is our strategic emphasis on Commercial & Industrial (C&I) and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) customers. As these organisations prioritise sustainability and renewable energy, we're delivering reliable, affordable solutions that power their operations.

"This strategic shift is driving demand, positioning Suzlon as a trusted partner for businesses pursuing green energy ambitions and catalysing growth in the renewable energy sector," Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said.

Chief Financial Officer Himanshu Mody said the focus in Q3 FY25 was execution, which is visible in the company's financial performance, marked by significant profit growth driven by volume and margin expansion and enhanced operating leverage.

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

