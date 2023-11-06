Home / Companies / Results / Honeywell Automation India's profit growth slows on higher expenses

Honeywell Automation India's profit growth slows on higher expenses

Quarterly revenue was up 39% at Rs 1,104 crore, however, a 44% rise in its total expenses, in line with the trend seen in the previous three quarters, weighed on profit

Reuters Bengaluru
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 9:16 PM IST
Engineering firm Honeywell Automation India on Monday reported a marginal 3.4% rise in second-quarter profit, as a rise in expenses outpaced revenue growth.

Profit at the Indian unit of U.S.-based Honeywell International rose to Rs 122 crore for the three months ended Sept. 30, from Rs 118 crore a year ago.

Quarterly revenue was up 39% at Rs 1,104 crore, however, a 44% rise in its total expenses, in line with the trend seen in the previous three quarters, weighed on profit.

The company, which provides building automation solutions to industrial clients and designs emission-curbing and energy transition products, has benefited from an infrastructure spending-led boost to its order book.

The stock, one of India's costliest, closed up 0.3% at Rs 37,265.95 ahead of the results and was down 10.6% year to date.

($1 = 83.2242 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Shweta Agarwal)

Topics :HoneywellQ2 results

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 9:16 PM IST

