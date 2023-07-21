Home / Companies / Results / ICICI Securities Q1 profit remains flat, revenue up 17.5% to Rs 934 crore

ICICI Securities Q1 profit remains flat, revenue up 17.5% to Rs 934 crore

The company said that it added 210,000 clients during the June quarter taking the overall customer base to around 9.3 million

BS Reporter Mumbai
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Brokerage firm ICICI Securities’ consolidated net profit dipped 1 per cent to Rs 270.8 crore for the quarter ended June 2023. The company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 934 crore, recording a year on year jump of 17.5 per cent.

A 33 per cent surge in its total expenses has dented the company’s profit. The brokerage’s total expense grew to Rs 570 crores from Rs 428 crore during June quarter of the previous year.

The company said that it added 210,000 clients during the June quarter taking the overall customer base to around 9.3 million.

ICICI Securities saw a jump of 23 per cent YoY in derivative revenue and 16 per cent increase in derivatives customers. The segment contributes 13 per cent of the total revenues. In the investor presentation, the firm reported a jump in the retail cash market share to 12.2 per cent from 9.7 per cent in the previous year. 

Earlier in June, the board of ICICI Bank had approved the delisting of ICICI Securities, proposing to make it a wholly-owned subsidiary. The delisting plan still needs approval of the shareholders and creditors, regulatory and statutory bodies.

Shares of ICICI Securities closed marginally higher at Rs 632 on Friday.

Also Read

ICICI Bank Q1FY24 preview: Muted QoQ performance likely on high provisions

ICICI Bank best placed to face NIM shock; analysts see up to 44% upside

ICICI Securities to become 100% subsidiary of ICICI Bank after delisting

ICICI Bank to report Q4 result on April 22; here's what brokerages expect

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

CMS Info Systems net profit rises 22% growth in Q1 on higher revenue

Reliance Retail Q1 results: Net profit rises 18.8% to Rs 2,448 crore

Vedanta Ltd Q1 net profit falls over 40% to Rs 3,308 cr on lower income

RIL Q1 results: Net profit declines 11% to Rs 16,011 cr on weak O2C biz

360 ONE WAM logs 13.4% growth in profit after tax to Rs 181 crore

Topics :ICICI SecuritiesQ1 resultsBrokerages

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story