IDBI Bank Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 31% to Rs 1,908 cr, NII up 23%

IDBI Bank reported a 31 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to Rs 1,908.27 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 (Q3FY25), up from Rs 1,458.18 crore in the same period last year. The growth was driven by higher income and a significant reduction in provisions.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) rose 23 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,228 crore from Rs 3,435 crore in Q3FY24. However, other income declined by nearly 23 per cent YoY to Rs 749.35 crore. Total income for the quarter grew approximately 14 per cent to Rs 8,564.92 crore.

The net interest margin (NIM), a key profitability indicator for banks, improved by 45 basis points to 5.17 per cent during the quarter, compared to 4.72 per cent in the same period last year.

Provisions dropped sharply by 48.22 per cent to Rs 165.60 crore in Q3FY25, down from Rs 319.85 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, provisions fell 70 per cent from Rs 555.19 crore in Q2FY25.

The provision coverage ratio (including technical write-offs) improved to 99.47 per cent as of December 31, 2024, from 99.17 per cent a year earlier.

The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 3.57 per cent at the end of December 2024, compared to 3.68 per cent at the end of September 2024. Net NPAs were at 5.17 per cent in December 2024, compared to 4.87 per cent in September 2024.

IDBI Bank’s advances grew 18 per cent YoY to Rs 2.07 trillion. Deposits increased 9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.82 trillion, with current account and savings account (Casa) deposits growing 2 per cent to Rs 1.31 trillion. Casa deposits accounted for 46.35 per cent of the bank’s total deposits.

In a separate exchange filing, IDBI Bank announced that its board has approved the sale of its entire holding of 8,54,000 shares, with a face value of Rs 100 each, in Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation Ltd (PIPDIC). The bank holds a 21.14 per cent stake in the company.