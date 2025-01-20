Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Zomato Q3 FY25 results: Net profit falls 57% to Rs 59 crore, revenue up 64%

Zomato Q3 FY25 results: Net profit falls 57% to Rs 59 crore, revenue up 64%

Zomato Q3FY25 results: Zomato aims to increase the number of Blinkit stores to 2,000 by December 2025

Zomato
Zomato(Photo: Shutterstock)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 3:32 PM IST
Food-delivery platform Zomato on Monday reported a 57 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 59 crore for the third quarter of financial year 2024-25 (FY25)
 
The drop in profit is attributed to rising expenses linked to the expansion of its quick commerce platform, Blinkit. Despite the profit slump, the food delivery giant saw its revenue grow significantly. Zomato aims to increase the number of Blinkit stores to 2,000 by December 2025.
 
Zomato's revenue surged 64 per cent in the October-December quarter compared to the same period last year, reflecting strong demand and expansion efforts. 
First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

