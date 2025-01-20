Zomato Q3 FY25 results: Net profit falls 57% to Rs 59 crore, revenue up 64%

The drop in profit is attributed to rising expenses linked to the expansion of its quick commerce platform, Blinkit . Despite the profit slump, the food delivery giant saw its revenue grow significantly. Zomato aims to increase the number of Blinkit stores to 2,000 by December 2025.

Zomato's revenue surged 64 per cent in the October-December quarter compared to the same period last year, reflecting strong demand and expansion efforts.