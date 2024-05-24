Home / Companies / Results / India Grid Trust Q4 results: Net profit declines 57% to Rs 58 crore

India Grid Trust Q4 results: Net profit declines 57% to Rs 58 crore

The company's total income rose to Rs 824.2 crore from Rs 624.8 crore in January-March FY23

Sterlite Power Transmission
For the full year, the company reported a profit of Rs 296.4 crore from Rs 465.7 crore a year ago. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India Grid Trust on Friday reported a 57 per cent fall in consolidated profit to Rs 58.4 crore for the March 2024 quarter, dragged by higher expenses.

It had clocked Rs 137.1 crore profit in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company's total income rose to Rs 824.2 crore from Rs 624.8 crore in January-March FY23.

During the period under review, its expenses stood at Rs 758.1 crore against Rs 500.5 crore a year ago.
 

The company's board also announced "Q4 FY24 distribution of Rs 3.55 per unit comprising Rs 2.7361 per unit in the form of interest, Rs 0.8139 per unit in the form of dividend. The record date for this distribution will be May 30, 2024, and payment will be made on or before June 8, 2024".

For the full year, the company reported a profit of Rs 296.4 crore from Rs 465.7 crore a year ago.

In a separate statement, Harsh Shah, Chief Executive Officer, and Whole Time Director of IndiGrid, said, "FY24 has been a transformational year for us. We have not only grown our renewable portfolio but also expanded our development portfolio in the transmission space in a significant manner while delivering sizable DPU (distribution per unit) growth vis-a-vis FY23. Sizable pipeline on transmission sector bids and successful commissioning of our first TBCB (tariff-based competitive bidding) foray have fuelled further growth opportunities".

During the quarter, IndiGrid operationalised Kallam Transmission Limited (Kallam).
 

Also Read

Trust Fintech SME IPO opens today: Check GMP, anchor issue & other details

Hindalco Q4 results: Net profit rises 31.6% to Rs 3,174 crore, revenue flat

Bosch Q4 results: Net profit rises 42% to Rs 564 crore, revenue up 4.2%

Q4 results today: Hindalco and Bosch among 252 firms to post earnings

RR vs RCB Eliminator: Kohli first player to hit 8000 runs in IPL history

United Spirits Q4 results: PAT rises 88% to Rs 384 cr on strong demand

NTPC Q4 results: Net profit rises 33% on the back of higher revenues

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q4 results: Net profit up 21% at Rs 319 crore

HCC Q4 results: PAT rises 22% to Rs 246 cr, total income at Rs 1,813 cr

Torrent Pharma Q4FY24 results: Net profit up 57%, revenue rises 10%

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :India Grid TrustQ4 ResultsEarnings growth

First Published: May 24 2024 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story