Hindustan Copper Q4 results: Net profit increases 6% to Rs 124 crore

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 132.31 crore in the year-ago period

The consolidated income during the January-March period dropped to Rs 585.22 crore over Rs 611.37 crore in the year-ago period. Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:01 PM IST

State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd on Friday reported a 6 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 124.33 crore for the March quarter.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 132.31 crore in the year-ago period.
The consolidated income during the January-March period dropped to Rs 585.22 crore over Rs 611.37 crore in the year-ago period.
 
"The company has achieved a profit before tax of Rs 183.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, which is a whopping 123 per cent higher than the immediately preceding quarter," Hindustan Copper said in a statement.
"The board has recommended a dividend of 30.11 per cent of PAT for 2023-2024. The payout on this account is estimated to be Rs 88.97 crore to the shareholders of the company," it said.
 

