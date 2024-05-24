Indiabulls Housing Finance Q4 results: Net profit up 21% at Rs 319 crore

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd on Friday posted a 21 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 319 crore for the March quarter.

The mortagage firm had reported a net profit of Rs 263 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,205 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 2,075 crore in the year-ago period, Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 2,255 crore as compared to Rs 2,077 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

With regard to asset quality, the company's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.69 per cent at the end of March 2024 against 2.85 per cent a year ago.

Net non-performing assets (NPAs), too, moderated to 1.52 per cent from 1.89 per cent of the total advances in the previous year.