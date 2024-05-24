Home / Companies / Results / HCC Q4 results: PAT rises 22% to Rs 246 cr, total income at Rs 1,813 cr

HCC Q4 results: PAT rises 22% to Rs 246 cr, total income at Rs 1,813 cr

The company had clocked a profit of Rs 201.6 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing

Q4, Q4 results
In NH34 package 3 in West Bengal, all works are complete, and final commercial operation has been awarded for the last stretch of 9.8 kilometre, HCC said. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 7:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) on Friday reported 22.12 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 246.2 crore for the quarter ended March 2024.

The company had clocked a profit of Rs 201.6 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,813.05 crore compared to Rs 2,437.23 crore a year ago.

Total expenses declined to Rs 2,073.33 crore from 2,398.69 crore earlier.

For the entire 2023-24, it logged a consolidated net profit of Rs 529.42 crore. It had incurred a net loss of Rs 52.51 crore in FY23.

"We will settle for nothing less than rapid growth of our order backlog in FY25, with no compromise on quality and profitability," HCC vice chairman Arjun Dhawan said.

The company in a statement said it completed the Nikachhu Hydropower project in Bhutan in March 2024. In Mumbai, the company installed two arch bridges, connecting the Coastal Road to Bandra Worli Sea link.

In NH34 package 3 in West Bengal, all works are complete, and final commercial operation has been awarded for the last stretch of 9.8 kilometre, HCC said.

HCC Group, with a turnover of Rs 7,007 crore, comprises HCC Ltd, HCC Infrastructure Co Ltd, and Steiner AG in Switzerland.

Also Read

HCC Q3 results: Profit at Rs 233 crore, expenses fall to Rs 1,412 cr

Singham Again: Arjun Kapoor first look as villain revealed, looks sinister

Happy birthday Allu Arjun: Remarkable film journey of the Telugu superstar

Hindustan Unilever falls 2% as Q4 profit slips; brokerages remain cautious

He needed assistance to even go to toilet: Dhawan lauds Pant's hardwork

Torrent Pharma Q4FY24 results: Net profit up 57%, revenue rises 10%

Torrent Pharma Q4 results: Net profit increases 56.45% to Rs 449 crore

Cochin Shipyard Q4 results: Net profit rises multi-fold to Rs 259 crore

Sun TV Networks Q4 results: Net profit increases 9% to Rs 414.9 crore

Karnataka Bank Q4 results: Net profit declines 23% to Rs 274 crore

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :HCCHindustan Construction Company

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story