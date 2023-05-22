Indiabulls Housing Finance Q4 results: Net profit falls 14% to Rs 263 crore

Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, on Monday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 263 crore for the March quarter. This is 14.33 per cent decline from Rs 307 crore a year ago, the company statement said.
The company’s consolidated revenue from operation fell by 5.2 per cent to Rs 2,075 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 2,189 crore in the year-ago period.
In a regulatory filing, Indiabulls Housing Finance said, “the board of directors approved issuance of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 5,000 crore.”
The shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance, on Monday, ended over 1 per cent higher at Rs 113.70 on BSE.
In March 2023, Indiabulls Housing Finance has announced a Rs 900-crore debt sale through a public issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures. The base size of the issue is only Rs 100 crore with a greenshoe option for an additional Rs 800 crore. The public issue opens on Friday and closes March 17, the company said in a statement.
The company is offering coupon rates ranging from 8.88 per cent to 10.15 per cent per annum and post-close, the issue will be listed on BSE and NSE.
The NCDs have tenures of 24 months (series I, II & III), 36 months (series IV, V & VI), and 60 months (series VII & VIII).
The company is also offering an additional incentive 0.25 per cent per annum to category III and IV investors, who are also primary holders on the deemed date of allotment, the company said.