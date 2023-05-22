Indiabulls Housing Finance Q4 results: Net profit falls 14% to Rs 263 crore



The company’s consolidated revenue from operation fell by 5.2 per cent to Rs 2,075 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 2,189 crore in the year-ago period. Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, on Monday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 263 crore for the March quarter. This is 14.33 per cent decline from Rs 307 crore a year ago, the company statement said.



The shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance, on Monday, ended over 1 per cent higher at Rs 113.70 on BSE. In a regulatory filing, Indiabulls Housing Finance said, “the board of directors approved issuance of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 5,000 crore.”



The company is offering coupon rates ranging from 8.88 per cent to 10.15 per cent per annum and post-close, the issue will be listed on BSE and NSE. In March 2023, Indiabulls Housing Finance has announced a Rs 900-crore debt sale through a public issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures. The base size of the issue is only Rs 100 crore with a greenshoe option for an additional Rs 800 crore. The public issue opens on Friday and closes March 17, the company said in a statement.