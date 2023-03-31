Home / Companies / Results / Indian IT services firms likely to post muted revenue growth in Q4

Indian IT services firms likely to post muted revenue growth in Q4

FY24 revenue growth may decline by 700-900bps: CRISIL Ratings

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 11:21 PM IST
IT services firms’ revenue growth in the fourth quarter will be affected by macro-driven headwinds, lower working-days, and the fact of the three-month period being low season. Analysts are expecting FY24 growth to be muted. Revenue growth will decline 600-700 basis points to 10-12 per cent for FY24, said a CRISIL Ratings report. The 10-12 per cent growth rate is a fall from the 18-20 per cent exp

Topics :Indian IT firmsQ4 ResultsCrisil

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 7:23 PM IST

