Home / Companies / Results / Indian Overseas Bank net profit rises 25% to Rs 625 cr in Sept quarter

Indian Overseas Bank net profit rises 25% to Rs 625 cr in Sept quarter

IOB's gross NPA ratio improved to 4.74% in the second quarter of this fiscal, from 8.53% in the same period of 2022-23 fiscal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
.

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Friday reported a 25 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 625 crore during the September quarter.

The state-owned lender had posted a net profit of Rs 501 crore in the year-ago period.

IOB's gross NPA ratio improved to 4.74 per cent in the second quarter of this fiscal, from 8.53 per cent in the same period of 2022-23 fiscal.

Interest income stood at Rs 5,821 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Total business improved to Rs 4.82 lakh crore.

Shares of IOB were trading 4.74 per cent higher at Rs 40.22 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read

Stock of this PSB has nearly doubled in 2 months; m-cap nears Rs 1 trillion

PSB shares rally; IOB, PSB, Central Bank, Uco Bank surge over 40% in 4 days

Indian Overseas Bank soars 15% as Care Ratings assigns 'A1+' rating to CoD

Indian Overseas Bank net profit increases 28% to Rs 500 crore in Q1

Bank of Maharashtra tops PSU lenders chart in loan, deposit growth in Q1

Sundaram Home Finance Q2 results: Net Profit rises 18% at Rs 59.33 cr

Quick commerce platform Zepto's FY23 losses widen 3x to Rs 1,272 crore

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2 results: Net profit declines 7% to Rs 178 cr

Vodafone Idea Q2 results: Net loss surges 15.2% to Rs 8,746 crore

Punjab National Bank profit zooms 327% to Rs 1,756 crore in Q2FY24

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Overseas BankQ2 results

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story