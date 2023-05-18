Home / Companies / Results / IndiGo reports net profit of Rs 919.2 crore in Q4FY23, revenue up 76%

IndiGo reports net profit of Rs 919.2 crore in Q4FY23, revenue up 76%

In the whole year, 2022-23, IndiGo reported a net loss of Rs 305.80 crore

BS Web Team New Delhi
IndiGo reports net profit of Rs 919.2 crore in Q4FY23, revenue up 76%

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 4:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Interglobe Aviation Ltd, the operator of India's top airline IndiGo, reported a second consecutive quarterly profit on Thursday, as strong demand for air travel more than offset a jump in fuel expenses.
India's biggest airline by market share reported a profit of Rs 919.2 crore in the three months to March 31, compared to a loss of Rs 1,681.8 crore a year before. During the quarter the passenger numbers increased by 60.5 per cent to 23.4 million. 

Its revenue from operations increased by 76.5 per cent to Rs 14,160.60 crore. 
In the whole year, 2022-23, the company reported a net loss of Rs 305.80 crore. In the previous year, this loss was Rs 6,161.80 crore. The passengers in FY23 increased 71.9 per cent to 85.6 million. 

Also Read

IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Amid record aircraft orders, aviation remains a long-term play: Analysts

IndiGo flies back in green, Q3 net soars 1,000% to a record Rs 1,422 cr

InterGlobe Aviation slips 5% after 4% equity changes hands via block deal

GAIL Q4 profit falls 77.5% to Rs 603 cr as Ukraine war weighs on gas supply

Zydus Lifesciences Q4 consolidated net profit dips 25.36% to Rs 296.6 cr

ITC Q4FY23 net profit rises 21.1%, declares dividend of Rs 9.5/ share

GAIL Q4FY23 net profit drops 77.5%, revenue from operations up 21.8%

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

Topics :IndiGoInterGlobe AviationQ4 ResultsCivil Aviation

First Published: May 18 2023 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story