IndiGrid Q1 results: Net profit rises 28% to Rs 137 cr on higher income

Its total income rose to Rs 873.3 crore during the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year from Rs 654.5 crore a year earlier

Expenses were at Rs 727.2 crore as against Rs 539.7 crore a year ago | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 10:22 PM IST
Investment Manager to India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) on Wednesday posted a 28 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 136.9 crore during the June quarter, helped by higher income.

It had clocked Rs 107 crore profit in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

Its total income rose to Rs 873.3 crore during the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year from Rs 654.5 crore a year earlier.

Expenses were at Rs 727.2 crore as against Rs 539.7 crore a year ago.


Topics :IndiGridQ1 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

