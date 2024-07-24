L&T Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 11.7% to Rs 2,786 cr on higher revenue

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) saw its net profit attributable to the owners of the company for the June-2024 ended quarter (Q1FY25) rise 11.7 per cent, aided by higher revenue and better execution.

For the quarter under review, L&T reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,786 crore. Revenue for the same period rose 15.1 per cent to Rs 55,210 crore, on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

For FY24-25, L&T’s management had earlier guided for a 15 per cent growth in revenue and 10 per cent growth in order inflow from a year ago, and core margins to remain at 8.25 per cent. L&T management on Tuesday said the guidance stays.

Outstanding order book as of June 2024, the company said, was at Rs 4.90 trillion, with the share of international orders at 38 per cent. New order wins were at Rs 70,936 crore, up 8 per cent Y-o-Y, which the management noted was largely aided by order wins in the international market, particularly West Asia. “International orders amounted to Rs 32,598 crore, making up 46 per cent of the total order inflow,” the company said.

The management added Y-o-Y growth in domestic orders was muted at one per cent and was on expected lines owing to the general elections in India in the past quarter.

The company beat street estimates as in a Bloomberg poll, 13 analysts estimated revenue of Rs 53,600 crore and seven analysts estimated net income adjusted of Rs 2,639 crore.

Sequentially, L&T’s profit fell 36.6 per cent and revenue fell by 17.8 per cent.

SN Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director for the company, said, “We have achieved steady growth across all financial parameters in Q1FY25, despite the geopolitical situation across the globe. The Union Budget released yesterday presented a detailed roadmap towards the pursuit of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. With the expected policy continuation in India, the tailwinds in the Indian economic growth are likely to continue which will facilitate the Group to achieve its Lakshya 26 targets.”

R Shankar Raman, chief financial officer and whole-time director for the company, also said L&T will re-brand and re-purpose its power business segment into carbon-lite, to cater to opportunities in the energy transition space, including carbon capture.

On the company’s tripartite venture with Renew and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), being one of the bidders for a green hydrogen project from IOC, Raman added, “My assessment is there is no ground for re-tendering (referring to the poor participation in the bidding process, which was a second attempt at tendering).”

Commenting on private capital expenditure growth in India, Raman added, “It is going to be measured and not happen in a burst. Will not come in a rush as seen in the public-private participation (PPP) era earlier.”

L&T in its press statement, commenting on the general election results noted, “With the Union Elections behind and the likely political stability, the Government’s continued thrust on capex and business optimism augur well for investment activity. However, the pace of infrastructure progress could slow down due to a skilled labour shortage in certain sectors.”

Raman added he sees an order potential pipeline of Rs 9 trillion, and 60 per cent of these potential orders are in the domestic market. Speaking on the Rs 11.11 trillion capital outlay announced in the budget on Tuesday, he added, “Rather than disappointment that it was not revised upwards from the interim, there is relief that it has not been reduced,” and said the continuity is encouraging. He further said, in the long run, he expects government capital outlay to be on the rise for the next five years. “There seems to be a 'let investment happen and consumption will grow' approach. So, one cannot blow hot and cold on it. I expect capex allocation to go up in the next five years,” he added.