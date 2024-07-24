Bajaj Finserv Q1 results: Net profit increases 10% to Rs 2,138 crore

Bajaj Finserv, a listed holding entity for the Bajaj group’s finance and insurance businesses, has reported a 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its net profit at Rs 2,138 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25). It had posted a net profit of Rs 1,943 crore in Q1FY24.

Its consolidated total income rose by 35 per cent to Rs 31,480 crore in the quarter, from Rs 23,280 crore in the year-ago period.

In a statement, Bajaj Finserv said it was a strong quarter for growth across all businesses. The company continues to grow its emerging businesses, which include Bajaj Finserv Health, Bajaj Finserv Direct, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management, and Bajaj Finserv Ventures.