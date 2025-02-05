Info Edge Q3 results: Net profit jumps 61% to Rs 242.6 cr on high revenue

Info Edge - the parent entity of Naukri - on Wednesday reported a 61 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at about Rs 242.6 crore for quarter ended December 2024, and the board also approved split of shares in the ratio of 1:5.

The share split is aimed at enhancing the liquidity of company's equity shares and encouraging participation of retail investors by making shares of the company more affordable, according to a statutory filing by Info Edge.

The revenue from operations - on a consolidated basis - was nearly 15 per cent higher at Rs 722.3 crore in Q3FY25.

The Q3FY25 net profit attributable to equity holders of parent stood at Rs 242.59 crore, up 61 per cent as compared to same period previous year.

"Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today...have considered and approved...sub-division/split of the existing 1 (one) equity share of the company having face value of Rs 10 (Rupees ten only) each fully paid-up, into 5 (five) equity shares having face value of Rs 2 (Rupees Two only) each, fully paid-up...," Info Edge said.

This is subject to approval of the shareholders by way of postal ballot and any regulatory/ statutory approvals, as may be required under applicable law, it further said.

"The record date for the purpose of the sub-division/split of equity shares shall be decided after taking aforesaid approval of the shareholders of the company and the same will be intimated in due course," according to the BSE filing.

Hitesh Oberoi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, noted that in Q3, the company achieved 16 per cent billing growth, driven by consistent performance across all four verticals.

"Our recruitment business continued its growth trajectory across all segments, contributing to improved operating profits. Additionally, the non-recruitment businesses are also nearing break-even, further strengthening our position for sustained growth," Oberoi said.

With an overall improvement in business performance, Info Edge witnessed a 20 per cent year-over-year growth in standalone operating profits and 27 per cent year-over-year growth in cash generated from operations, Chintan Thakkar, Director and Chief Financial Officer, said in a release.

As of December 31, 2024, the cash balance stood at Rs 4,290 crore, highlighting the company's strong financial position, Thakkar added.