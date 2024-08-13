Ipca Labs Q1 results: Net profit up 18% at Rs 192 cr on robust sales

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,093 crore for the April-June quarter, as compared to Rs 1,585 crore in the year-ago period, Ipca Laboratories said in a regulatory filing

Ipca labs
Shares of Ipca Laboratories on Tuesday closed 1.33 per cent up at Rs 1,400 apiece on the BSE. | File photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 5:34 PM IST
Ipca Laboratories on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit increased 18 per cent to Rs 192 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 aided by robust sales in the domestic market.

The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 163 crore for the April-June period of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,093 crore for the April-June quarter, as compared to Rs 1,585 crore in the year-ago period, Ipca Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

The drug firm said domestic formulations income rose 12 per cent year-on-year to Rs 873 crore in the first quarter.

Exports income, however, declined 4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 591 crore during the June quarter, the company said.

Shares of Ipca Laboratories on Tuesday closed 1.33 per cent up at Rs 1,400 apiece on the BSE.


Topics :Ipca LabsIPCA LaboratoriesQ1 results

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

