Samvardhana Motherson Q1 results: Net profit rises 69.3% to Rs 1,097 cr

Auto components major Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd on Tuesday reported a 69.3 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,097.18 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, driven by strong revenue growth.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 648.12 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 28,867.96 crore as compared to Rs 22,462.18 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the first quarter were higher at Rs 27,601.7 crore as compared to Rs 21,629.09 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.