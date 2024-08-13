Godrej Industries Q1 results: Profit up 81% at Rs 322 cr on higher income

Business conglomerate Godrej Industries Ltd on Tuesday reported an 81 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 322.49 crore for the April-June quarter of 2024, on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 178.06 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 5,259.41 crore in the April-June period of 2024-25 fiscal, from Rs 4,893.40 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Godrej Industries has presence in chemicals, estate management (real estate), finance & investments.

On business performance of its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associate companies, Godrej Industries said the consolidated sales of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) stood at Rs 3,311 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.