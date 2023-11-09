Home / Companies / Results / Ircon International Q2 results: Net PAT rises 44% to Rs 251 crore

Ircon International Q2 results: Net PAT rises 44% to Rs 251 crore

IRCON is engaged in the railways and highways sectors and comes under the Ministry of Railways

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 5:10 PM IST
Ircon International Ltd, a navratna public sector enterprise and a leading turnkey construction company, on Thursday reported a 44 per cent rise in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 250.8 crore in the September quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 174.2 crore in the year-ago period, Ircon International said in a filing to the BSE.

The company said its consolidated total income increased to Rs 3,136.3 crore in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal from Rs 2,305.9 crore in the same quarter last year.

The total order book of the company stood at Rs 32,152 crore as on September 30, it said.

IRCON is engaged in the railways and highways sectors and comes under the Ministry of Railways.

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 5:10 PM IST

