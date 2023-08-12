Home / Companies / Results / IREDA reports Q1 net profit of Rs 295 cr, loan book grows to Rs 47,207 cr

IREDA reports Q1 net profit of Rs 295 cr, loan book grows to Rs 47,207 cr

Its total income from operations was at Rs 1,143 crore, up 45 per cent as against Rs 786 crore in the year-ago quarter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 6:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 295 crore for the June quarter on account healthy loan book.

In a statement on Saturday, IREDA said it has "reported loan disbursement of Rs 3,173 crore with a growth of 272 per cent, all-time high quarterly PAT of Rs 295 crore, up 30 per cent. Loan book surged 44 per cent to Rs 47,207 crore as of June 30, 2023, showcasing a robust growth of 44 per cent."

IREDA, under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), is a Non-Banking Financial Institution engaged in promoting, developing and extending financial assistance for setting up projects relating to new and renewable sources of energy and energy efficiency/conservation.

Its PAT in the June quarter of 2022-23 was Rs 226 crore. Its loan book was Rs 32,679 crore and loan disbursements were Rs 852 crore, the company said.

Its total income from operations was at Rs 1,143 crore, up 45 per cent as against Rs 786 crore in the year-ago quarter.

IREDA has also posted a significant reduction in net non-performing assets (NPAs) to 1.61 per cent from 2.92 per cent in Q1 FY23. The net worth of the company increased by 14 per cent to Rs 6,290 crore as against Rs 5,514 crore in April-June FY23.

Also Read

Centre asks states to expedite energy efficiency activities on mission mode

Delhi govt to undertake energy audit for saving electricity: Atishi

We must join hands to tackle climate change: CII Eenrgy Conference

Clix Capital gets $20 mn loan for promotion of sustainable projects

G20 Energy Transitions Working Group's fourth meeting begins in Goa

Kirloskar Industries profit after tax dips 9% to Rs 94 cr in June quarter

JK Cement profit declines 29.4% to Rs 113.46 crore in June quarter

Eveready Industries Q1 profit up 13.8% to Rs 24.86 cr, revenue up 8.4%

Indiabulls Real Estate sale bookings down 75% to Rs 74 cr in June quarter

PTC India consolidated net profit up 5.62% to Rs 143 cr in June quarter

Topics :IREDAcompanyQ1 results

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story