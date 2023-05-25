IRFC Q4 results: Profit falls 11% to Rs 1,328 crore, revenue up 5%



The company’s consolidated revenue from operation rose by 5.14 per cent to Rs 6,236 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 5,931 crore in the year-ago period. Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) Ltd, on Thursday, posted a profit of Rs 1,328 crore for the March quarter. This is 10.9 per cent fall from Rs 1,492 crore a year ago, the company statement said.



IRFC to raise funds up to Rs 50,000 crore, the company said in a BSE filing. The shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation on Thursday ended over 5 per cent lower at Rs 32 on BSE.



The revenue from operations for FY23 grew 17.70 per cent to stand at Rs 23,891 crore as against Rs 20,298 crore reported a year ago. In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The board has designated Sunil Kumar Goel as the chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company w.e.f 25.05.2023.”



The company's board has proposed a final dividend at 7 per cent of face value of Rs 10 each i.e. 70 paise per share for FY 2022-23. The earning per share of the company was Rs 4.85 at the end of FY23 as compared with Rs 4.66 in the year-ago period.



At the end of FY23, the net worth rose 10.91 per cent to Rs 45,470 crore as against Rs 40,996 crore reported in the year-ago period. The company has already paid 80 paise per share as interim dividend which amounts to a total dividend of Rs 1.5 per share for FY23.