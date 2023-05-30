Home / Companies / Results / Jagran Prakashan net profit falls 55.8% at Rs 23.27 cr in March quarter

Jagran Prakashan net profit falls 55.8% at Rs 23.27 cr in March quarter

Its revenue from operations increased 8.19 per cent to Rs 459.38 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 424.58 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jagran Prakashan net profit falls 55.8% at Rs 23.27 cr in March quarter

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 9:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jagran Prakashan Ltd, the publisher of the Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, on Tuesday reported a 55.86 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 23.27 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 52.73 crore during the January-March quarter a year ago, Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL) said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations increased 8.19 per cent to Rs 459.38 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 424.58 crore in the year-ago period.

This quarter also "includes impairment of goodwill and investment in associates of Rs 72.96 crore", the company said in its earning statement.

JPL's total expenses surged 28.85 per cent to Rs 486.92 crore in Q4 FY23 compared to Rs 377.87 crore a year ago.

Its total income in the March quarter was Rs 512.25 crore, up 16.13 per cent.

For the fiscal ended March 2023, JPL's net profit was down 9.26 per cent at Rs 196.78 crore against Rs 216.87 crore in FY22.

However, its consolidated revenue from operations rose 14.86 per cent to Rs 1,856.17 crore in FY23.

JPL Chairman and Managing Director Mahendra Mohan Gupta said: "The Company performed satisfactorily, reporting growth twice of estimated growth in the economy during the year. As the numbers show, all the businesses recorded significant growth in revenues".

Share of Jagran Prakashan Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 68.90 per scrip on BSE, down 0.14 per cent from the previous close.

Also Read

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result: Everything you need to know about result

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023: Result out, all details here

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 Date, Time: Everything you need to know

V-Guard net profit declines 41.14% to Rs 52.7 cr in March quarter

Uflex Q4 profit falls to Rs 83 lakh, revenue down 14% to Rs 3,320 cr

IMFA standalone net profit falls over 50% to Rs 63.65 cr in March quarter

APSEZ Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 2.63% to Rs 1,140.97 cr

Patanjali Foods Q4 results: Net profit after tax rises 12.8% to Rs 264 cr

Topics :Jagran PrakashanNewspapercompanyQ4 Results

First Published: May 30 2023 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story