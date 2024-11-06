JB Pharma Q2: PAT up 16%, revenue rises 13% over strong domestic growth

Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company JB Pharma announced a 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the September quarter (Q2 FY25) at Rs 175 crore, up from Rs 151 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,001 crore in Q2 FY25, a 13 per cent Y-o-Y rise from Rs 882 crore reported in Q2 FY24. This growth is attributed to higher revenues in both the domestic and international formulations businesses.

JB Pharma’s domestic business grew by 22 per cent year-on-year to Rs 588 crore, driven by strong demand for products such as Cilacar, Cilacar-T, Rantac, Nicardia, Metrogyl, and Sporlac.

“JB’s domestic business continued to outperform the market, with all our major brands posting strong growth. We have consistently driven volume growth for our large brands, including acquired portfolios,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

The company’s international formulations segment grew by 3 per cent Y-o-Y, with its South Africa and US businesses registering double-digit growth.

However, the contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) segment remained muted in the first half of FY25 (H1 FY25), due to deferred sales and material availability challenges.

The company stated it has a strong order book for the remaining quarters of this financial year.

“On the international front, our formulations business performed well in Q2, and we expect growth in the CDMO division to pick up in H1, as we move past a seasonally muted Q2,” the company added.

At the operating level, JB Pharma reported a 13 per cent rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) to Rs 285 crore, with Ebitda margins at 28.4 per cent.

Commenting on the results, Nikhil Chopra, chief executive officer and whole-time director of JB Pharma, said the company maintained a healthy pace of growth in Q2, achieving Rs 1,000 crore in revenue for the quarter.

“Ebitda margins at 28 per cent are at the higher end of our guidance range, supported by a favourable product mix and cost optimisation initiatives,” he added.

On Wednesday, JB Pharma’s shares rose by 1.54 per cent, closing at Rs 1,880.60 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).