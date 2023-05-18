Jet Airways net loss after tax narrows to Rs 54.94 crore in March-quarter



The company’s consolidated net revenue from operation rose by 12.45 per cent to Rs 12.37 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 11 crore in the year-ago period. Jet Airways, on Thursday, reported a consolidated net loss after tax at Rs 54.94 crore for the March quarter. The company reported a net loss of Rs 234 crore a year ago.



Formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, Saudia is the national carrier of Saudi Arabia. On 17 May, Aviation industry veteran Sanjiv Kapoor, who stepped down as the CEO-Designate of Jet Airways last month, has joined Saudia Group.