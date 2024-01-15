Home / Companies / Results / Jio Financial Services Q3 results: Net profit down 56% to Rs 294 crore

Jio Financial Services Q3 results: Net profit down 56% to Rs 294 crore

Increases focus on secured lending due to regulatory developments

Photo: Bloomberg
Aathira Varier Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 8:12 PM IST
Reliance Industries-owned Jio Financial Services on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 293.82 crore for the Oct-Dec quarter on a consolidated basis, a drop of 56 per cent from the July-Sep quarter, due to a fall in income and a rise in expenses.

The company's total income fell by 31.86 per cent to Rs 414.33 crore from Rs 608 crore in the second quarter of FY24, though interest income during the same time period increased to Rs 269.08 crore. The total revenue from operations stood at Rs 413.61 crore.

The company’s total expenses rose 38.53 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 98.95 crore, compared to Rs 71.43 crore, primarily due to an increase in 'other' expenses.

In its investor presentation, the company said that its payments bank has launched a debit card during the quarter and was re-platformed to launch a digital savings bank account.

Furthermore, the company noted its intent to launch a leasing business and supply chain financing, as well as to increase focus on secured lending due to current market and regulatory developments.

Recently, the Reserve Bank of India increased the risk weight on unsecured loans to moderate the growth of such loans.

In a separate exchange filing, the company announced that Rupali Adhikari Sawant has been appointed as Group Head - Internal Audit of the Company, and Sudheer Reddy Govula as Group Chief Compliance Officer of the company. This appointment is in accordance with RBI Circular on Compliance Function and the Role of Chief Compliance Officer.

Jio Financial Services Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 % Growth (QoQ)
profit after tax 293.82 668.18 -56.03
Total income 414.33 608.04 -31.86
Expenses 98.95 71.43 38.53
       
In (Rs) cr      
Source: Company filing    

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 8:07 PM IST

