JK Cement Q2 results: PAT falls 22.5% to Rs 136 cr, revenue at Rs 2,560 cr

Its revenue from operations slipped 7 per cent to Rs 2,560.12 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 2,752.77 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal

JK Cement is one of the leading manufacturers of white cement.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 5:37 PM IST
JK Cement Ltd on Saturday reported a 22.52 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 136.15 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 175.73 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from JK Cement.

Its revenue from operations slipped 7 per cent to Rs 2,560.12 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 2,752.77 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

JK Cement's total expenses rose marginally to Rs 2,545.25 crore in the September quarter.

The total income of JK Cement, which includes other income, declined 6.62 per cent to Rs 2,597.90 crore in Q2 FY25.

JK Cement has an installed Grey Cement capacity of 24 MTPA. It is one of the leading manufacturers of white cement, globally, with a total white cement capacity of 1.20 MTPA and wall putty capacity of 1.2MTPA.

Topics :JK CementQ2 resultsCement makers

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

