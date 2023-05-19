

The company’s consolidated revenue from operation rose by 16.37 per cent to Rs 1,862 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 1,600 crore in the year-ago period. JK Lakshmi Cement, on Friday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 110 crore for the March quarter. This is 40.21 per cent fall from Rs 184 crore a year ago, the company statement said.



The company has become 'Net Debt Free Company' as of 31st March 2023. In a regulatory filing, the company said, “the board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 3.75,- per equity share of Rs 5 each (75%) for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2023. The said dividend, if declared by the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/ dispatched within three to four weeks of the said Meeting.”