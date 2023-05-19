Zomato Q4 results: Net loss falls to Rs 188 crore, revenue rises 70%

In FY23, the company's loss fell to Rs 971 crore from Rs 1,209 crore in 2021-22. Revenue rose 69 per cent to Rs 7,079 crore.

Zomato on Friday reported a fall in net profit to Rs 180 crore in the quarter that ended on March 31 as compared to Rs 360 crore a year ago. The consolidated revenue was up 70 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,056 crore.