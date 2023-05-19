Home / Companies / Results / Zomato Q4 results: Net loss falls to Rs 188 crore, revenue rises 70%

In FY23, the company's loss fell to Rs 971 crore from Rs 1,209 crore in 2021-22

BS Web Team New Delhi
Zomato Q4 results: Net loss falls to Rs 188 crore, revenue rises 70%

May 19 2023
Zomato on Friday reported a fall in net profit to Rs 180 crore in the quarter that ended on March 31 as compared to Rs 360 crore a year ago. The consolidated revenue was up 70 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,056 crore. 
In FY23, the company's loss fell to Rs 971 crore from Rs 1,209 crore in 2021-22. Revenue rose 69 per cent to Rs 7,079 crore. 

"Zomato Gold membership base scaled to 1.8 million members during the quarter and while that had some negative impact on our contribution margin, it was more than compensated for by progress across other revenue and cost levers which we have been working on in the last couple of quarters," Deepinder Goyal, chief executive officer of Zomato said in a letter to shareholders.

Q4 Results Zomato Deepinder Goyal

May 19 2023

