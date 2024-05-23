Home / Companies / Results / JK Lakshmi Cement Q4FY24 results: Net profit rises 43% to Rs 157 crore

JK Lakshmi Cement Q4FY24 results: Net profit rises 43% to Rs 157 crore

JK Lakshmi Cement Q4FY24 results: The company board recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.50 per share for the financial year 2023-24

cement, construction, infrastructure, realty
Vasudha Mukherjee
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 4:56 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
JK Lakshmi Cement on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 157.01 crore for the quarter ending on March 31 (Q4) in financial year 2023-24 (FY24). This was a 42.7 per cent rise in profit, compared to Rs 110.03 crore reported during the same period last year.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations, however, dropped marginally by 4.4 per cent to Rs 1,780.85 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 1,862.07 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The company board recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.50 per share for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2024.

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement closed trading at Rs 795.70 ahead of the company's fourth quarter earning report.

Also Read

Chennai Petroleum stock up 17% on strong Q4 results, dividend announcement

ITC Q4FY24 results: Net profit drops 4% to Rs 5,121 crore, revenue flat

Q4FY24: Lupin, Godrej Consumer among 54 firms to report results on May 6

Nykaa Q4 results: Net profit rises 187% to Rs 6.9 crore, revenue up 28%

BHEL Q4 results: Net profit drops 26% to Rs 484 crore, revenue flat

Yatharth Hospitals Q4 result: Net profit up 121%, revenue rises 24%

IndiGo Q4 results: Net profit zooms 106% to Rs 1,895 crore, revenue up 26%

ITC Q4FY24 results: Net profit drops 4% to Rs 5,121 crore, revenue flat

Grasim Q4 results: Profit rises 15.5% to Rs 2,721.8 cr, revenue up 12.7%

Q4 results today: IndiGo, ITC, and Fortis among 181 firms to post earnings

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :JK Lakshmi CementQ4 ResultsBS Web Reports

First Published: May 23 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story