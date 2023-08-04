Home / Companies / Results / JK Tyre & Industries Q1 PAT jumps four-fold to Rs 153.87 cr, revenue up 2%

JK Tyre & Industries Q1 PAT jumps four-fold to Rs 153.87 cr, revenue up 2%

In the June quarter the company successfully depleted its previously held high-priced inventory due to steady raw material costs

Anjali Singh

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 11:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

JK Tyre & Industries reported a four-fold surge year-on-year (y-o-y) in its consolidated net profit to Rs 153.87 crore in Q1FY24, bolstered by improved operational efficiencies and a consistent sequential rise in top line. Additionally, an exceptional item of Rs 34.5 crore in Q1FY23 contributed to the profit increase. The company's revenue witnessed a 2 per cent y-o-y growth, reaching Rs 3718 crore.

The significant profit after tax (PAT) increase is credited to a superior product mix, operational efficiencies, product premiumisation, digitalisation, and cost optimisation. Stable raw material prices further supported these factors, the company stated on Friday. On a sequential basis, the company's revenue grew by 2.36 per cent, while PAT growth stood at 42 per cent.

The company succeeded in depleting its previously held high-priced inventory during the June quarter, thanks to steady raw material costs. This allowed the company to utilise the current raw material inventory at favourable prices. The company also reported a 3 per cent volume growth over the previous quarter.

Reflecting on the results, Raghupati Singhania, chairman and managing director (CMD), said, "The financial year 2024 has started on a positive note in terms of better profitability, a result of our continued focus on premiumisation of the product mix, and indeed aided by stable input costs. We are witnessing buoyancy in demand in the replacement and OEM segments across product categories. We also anticipate export demand to revive in the coming months."

Recently, the company disclosed a capital expenditure plan amounting to approximately Rs 1,100 crores. JK Tyre & Industries has set a target to reduce its net long-term borrowings by 25 per cent by FY26, accounting for new loans anticipated for their ongoing projects. The company's share price rose by 6.73 per cent, ending the day's trade at Rs 283 per share on the BSE.

Also Read

MRF second strongest tyre brand in the world: Brand Finance report

3 tyre stocks hit new highs on breakout; charts show up to 21% upside ahead

Consumer, tyre companies wait for crude derivative prices to ease

Tyre stocks may rerate on sustained demand momentum, margin gains

Tyre stocks in focus: Ceat, JK Tyre surge up to 11% on healthy margin hopes

Britannia Industries' net profit up 35.6% as margins expanded in Q1

M&M Q1 PAT up 60% to Rs 3,508 cr on strong auto performance, revenue up 19%

CAMS reports 18% rise in profit after tax to Rs 76 cr in June quarter

Welspun Corp reports Rs 168 crore net profit in April-June quarter

CESC reports more than 21% rise in Q1 profit on strong power demand

Topics :JK TyreQ1 results

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story