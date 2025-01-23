Spandana Sphoorty Financial reports Rs 440 crore loss in Q3 FY25

The microfinance institution Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd (SSFL) posted a significant loss of Rs 440 crore in the third quarter ended December 2024 (Q3FY25) due to provisions of Rs 666 crore for stressed loans. It had reported a net profit of Rs 127 crore in the same quarter of FY24.

Its net interest income (NII) declined by 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 265 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 309 crore in Q3FY24, according to a press statement filed with BSE. Spandana Sphoorty stock closed 4.5 per cent lower at Rs 341.7 per share on BSE.

With a net worth of Rs 3,082 crore and a capital adequacy of 35.7 per cent at the end of Q3FY25, the company is well-capitalised to navigate the current period. The board has authorised the company to raise up to Rs 750 crore of confidence capital for future business requirements at an appropriate time, SSFL said.

Shalabh Saxena, chief executive and managing director, SSFL, said: "Like the second quarter (Q2FY25), Q3FY25 was challenging as more borrowers turned delinquent, and the company deliberately slowed down disbursements to drive portfolio quality and centre meeting discipline. The company provided a total of Rs 666 crore towards impairment costs, leading to a Rs 440 crore reported loss for the quarter."

The disbursements declined by 43 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,443 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 2,542 crore in Q3FY24. The assets under management shrank by 14 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 8,936 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 10,404 crore in the same quarter of FY24.

Reflecting stress on its books, the gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) rose to 4.85 per cent from 1.61 per cent, and net NPAs increased to 0.98 per cent in Q3FY25 from 0.48 per cent in Q3FY24.

The microfinance industry in India has been going through a challenging phase in the current financial year (FY25). A wide set of challenges, including borrower leverage, dilution of the joint liability group (JLG) model, poor centre meeting attendance, and high attrition, continue to impact the sector. "All these factors together have manifested into challenges in maintaining collection levels. Being one of the large players, Spandana has not been immune to these challenges," Saxena said.