Q3 results Jan 24: DLF, Indigo, JSW Steel among 81 to post earnings today
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
DLF, IndiGo-operator InterGlobe Aviation, Godrej Consumer Products, and JSW Steel will be among 81 companies to release their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3)
of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Friday.
Bank of India, AU Small Finance Bank, Granules India, Orient Green Power Company, and DAM Capital Advisors will also be releasing their financial report for the October-December quarter today.
Other companies announcing results include Shriram Finance, Laurus Labs, Vishnu Chemicals, Arkade Developers, Steel Exchange India, and Shakti Pumps.
Market review
The BSE Sensex
on Thursday witnessed a sharp recovery after an early dip, rallying 543 points from the day’s low of 76,202 to touch a high of 76,743. It eventually closed 115 points higher at 76,520. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 ended 50 points up at 23,205 after hitting a low of 23,091 and a high of 23,271. Gains in auto, IT, cement, and healthcare stocks fueled the recovery, while global cues added further optimism.
Asia-Pacific markets rose on Friday, taking cues from record highs in the S&P 500. Optimism was driven by US President Donald Trump’s advocacy for lower interest rates and reduced oil prices, which bolstered investor sentiment worldwide.
India’s benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty50, are expected to open higher on Friday, buoyed by positive global cues and strong buying trends in select sectors like auto, IT, and healthcare. GIFT Nifty futures were trading 33 points higher at 23,297 as of 6:56 AM, suggesting a promising start for the markets.
Investors will closely monitor forex data, PMI manufacturing and services flash data for January, as well as key Q3 results today.
List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Jan 24
- First Custodian Fund (India) Limited
- Aagam Capital Limited
- ACL Mobile Limited
- Ador Welding Limited
- Agri-Tech (India) Limited
- Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited
- Alphalogic Techsys Limited
- Arkade Developers Limited
- Associated Alcohols & Breweries Limited
- Ashirwad Steels & Industries Limited
- Atul Limited
- AU Small Finance Bank Limited
- Avon Mercantile Limited
- Bank of India
- Beryl Securities Limited
- Bharat Gears Limited
- Aditya Birla Money Limited
- Bharat Logistics & Aviation Limited
- Centrum Capital Limited
- Chembond Chemicals Limited
- CreditAccess Grameen Limited
- CyberTech Systems and Software Limited
- DAM Capital Advisors Limited
- DCB Bank Limited
- DLF Limited
- Duncan Engineering Limited
- EMS Limited
- Fedbank Financial Services Limited
- Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited
- Godrej Consumer Products Limited
- Gothi Plascon (India) Limited
- Granules India Limited
- Orient Green Power Company Limited
- GRP Limited
- Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
- IB Infotech Enterprises Limited
- InterGlobe Aviation Limited
- Intellect Design Arena Limited
- Jash Engineering Limited
- Jindal Saw Limited
- JSW Steel Limited
- Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Limited
- Laurus Labs Limited
- Lakshmi Machine Works Limited
- Mehai Technology Limited
- Midland Polymers Limited
- Mahan Industries Limited
- NIIT Limited
- Nureca Limited
- Omax Autos Limited
- Orient Cement Limited
- Oro Agri-Tech Limited
- Photoquip (India) Limited
- P H Trading Limited
- Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Limited
- Regency Fincorp Limited
- Resonance Specialties Limited
- RPG Life Sciences Limited
- Sagar Cements Limited
- Sampann Utpadan India Limited
- Sasken Technologies Limited
- Shree Bhavya Fabrics Limited
- Shakti Pumps (India) Limited
- Sharda Cropchem Limited
- Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Limited
- Shriram Finance Limited
- Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited
- Steel Exchange India Limited
- Supriya Lifescience Limited
- Surana Solar Limited
- Suven Life Sciences Limited
- Tanfac Industries Limited
- Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited
- Totem Infrastructure Limited
- Trans Asia Corporation Limited
- Tree House Education & Accessories Limited
- Trident Limited
- TTK Healthcare Limited
- Ugro Capital Limited
- Vimta Labs Limited
- Vishnu Chemicals Limited