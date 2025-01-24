Q3 results Jan 24: DLF, Indigo, JSW Steel among 81 to post earnings today

DLF, IndiGo-operator InterGlobe Aviation, Godrej Consumer Products, and JSW Steel will be among 81 companies to release their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Friday.

Bank of India, AU Small Finance Bank, Granules India, Orient Green Power Company, and DAM Capital Advisors will also be releasing their financial report for the October-December quarter today.

Other companies announcing results include Shriram Finance, Laurus Labs, Vishnu Chemicals, Arkade Developers, Steel Exchange India, and Shakti Pumps.

Market review

The BSE Sensex on Thursday witnessed a sharp recovery after an early dip, rallying 543 points from the day’s low of 76,202 to touch a high of 76,743. It eventually closed 115 points higher at 76,520. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 ended 50 points up at 23,205 after hitting a low of 23,091 and a high of 23,271. Gains in auto, IT, cement, and healthcare stocks fueled the recovery, while global cues added further optimism.

Asia-Pacific markets rose on Friday, taking cues from record highs in the S&P 500. Optimism was driven by US President Donald Trump’s advocacy for lower interest rates and reduced oil prices, which bolstered investor sentiment worldwide.

India’s benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty50, are expected to open higher on Friday, buoyed by positive global cues and strong buying trends in select sectors like auto, IT, and healthcare. GIFT Nifty futures were trading 33 points higher at 23,297 as of 6:56 AM, suggesting a promising start for the markets.

