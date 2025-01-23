USL Q3 results: Net profit falls 4.3% to Rs 335 cr, revenue at Rs 7,732 cr

United Spirits Ltd on Thursday reported a 4.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 335 crore in the December quarter, impacted by higher expenses and severance costs related to a closed unit.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 350 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, United Spirits Ltd (USL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review was Rs 7,732 crore against Rs 6,962 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses during the quarter were higher at Rs 7,256 crore compared to Rs 6,555 crore a year ago.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the company has recognised a charge of Rs 65 crore under exceptional items, towards severance costs relating to a closed unit, USL said.

USL CEO & Managing Director Hina Nagarajan said, "Amidst a moderate but sequentially improving demand environment, we have delivered a quarter in line with our aspirations buoyed by the festive season and fast scale-up in the state of Andhra Pradesh." On the outlook, she said, "Looking ahead, we remain cautiously optimistic in the short-term while remaining committed to the long-term potential of the India consumer story.