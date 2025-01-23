Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / USL Q3 results: Net profit falls 4.3% to Rs 335 cr, revenue at Rs 7,732 cr

USL Q3 results: Net profit falls 4.3% to Rs 335 cr, revenue at Rs 7,732 cr

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review was Rs 7,732 crore against Rs 6,962 crore in the year-ago period

q3 results
Total expenses during the quarter were higher at Rs 7,256 crore compared to Rs 6,555 crore a year ago. | ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 11:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

United Spirits Ltd on Thursday reported a 4.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 335 crore in the December quarter, impacted by higher expenses and severance costs related to a closed unit.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 350 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, United Spirits Ltd (USL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review was Rs 7,732 crore against Rs 6,962 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses during the quarter were higher at Rs 7,256 crore compared to Rs 6,555 crore a year ago.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the company has recognised a charge of Rs 65 crore under exceptional items, towards severance costs relating to a closed unit, USL said.

USL CEO & Managing Director Hina Nagarajan said, "Amidst a moderate but sequentially improving demand environment, we have delivered a quarter in line with our aspirations buoyed by the festive season and fast scale-up in the state of Andhra Pradesh."  On the outlook, she said, "Looking ahead, we remain cautiously optimistic in the short-term while remaining committed to the long-term potential of the India consumer story.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q3 results: Net profit falls 64% to Rs 109 cr

Mphasis Q3 results: Net profit jumps 15% to Rs 428 crore, revenue up 7%

Indus Towers Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 160% to Rs 4,003 crore

Weak price realisations make a crack in UltraTech Q3FY25 profit

Spandana Sphoorty Financial reports Rs 440 crore loss in Q3 FY25

Topics :Liquor United SpiritsUnited Spirits Q3 results

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story