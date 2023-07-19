Home / Companies / Results / Jubilant Pharmova's Q1 consolidated net profit dips 87% at Rs 6 cr

Jubilant Pharmova's Q1 consolidated net profit dips 87% at Rs 6 cr

Total expenses in the first quarter were at Rs 1,568.9 crore, as compared to Rs 1,393.8 crore in the corresponding period a year ago

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 4:24 PM IST
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd on Wednesday reported an 87 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 6 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, impacted by higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 46.8 crore in the same period last fiscal, Jubilant Pharmova said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations were at Rs 1,586.9 crore, as compared to Rs 1,451.7 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the first quarter were at Rs 1,568.9 crore, as compared to Rs 1,393.8 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Among various segments, Jubilant Pharmova said the radiopharmaceuticals vertical clocked a revenue of Rs 204 crore in the first quarter, while the radiopharmacies registered Rs 487 crore revenue.

The generics business had a revenue of Rs 202 crore and the contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) API segment had posted revenue of Rs 177 crore.

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 4:24 PM IST

