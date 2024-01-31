Home / Companies / Results / Kalyan Jewellers Q3 results: Consolidated PAT rises 21.5% to Rs 180.37 cr

Kalyan Jewellers Q3 results: Consolidated PAT rises 21.5% to Rs 180.37 cr

The company's PAT stood at Rs 148.43 crore during the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 3:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Kalyan Jewellers reported a 21.51 per cent growth in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 180.37 crore for the December quarter.

The company's PAT stood at Rs 148.43 crore during the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Revenue from operations of the Thrissur-headquartered company grew 34.47 per cent during the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal to Rs 5,223.07 crore as against Rs 3,884.09 crore in the year-ago period.

The jewellery retailer further stated the company's total revenue from its Middle East operations during the quarter under review was Rs 683 crore against Rs 641 crore a year ago, registering a growth of over 6 per cent.

"Consolidated revenue growth for the first nine months of the current fiscal is around 31 per cent and revenue growth in India is 36 per cent driven by robust network expansion along with healthy same-store-sales-growth," Kalyan Jewellers India Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said.

"The ongoing quarter has also started off well and we are looking forward to ending the financial year on a strong note," he added.

Also Read

Kalyan Jewellers logs 33% surge in profit for Q1 on seasonal demand

Kalyan Jewellers to open 11 new showrooms this month across many states

Kalyan Jewellers Q2 results: Consolidated PAT up 27.33% at Rs 134.87 crore

Kalyan Jewellers hits record high in subdued market; zooms 134% in 3 months

Apple Watch Series 10 to feature BP monitor, sleep apnea detection features

Suzlon Q3 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 203 cr, income at Rs 1,569 cr

Jubilant Foodworks Q3 results: Profit falls to Rs 65 crore on muted demand

Adani Wilmar Q3 results: Profit falls 18.4% to Rs 201 cr on weak demand

Dabur Q3 results: Profit rises 6.2% to Rs 506 crore, revenue up 7%

BoB Q3 results: Profit up 19% at Rs 4,579 cr, total income at Rs 31,416 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Kalyan Jewellersjewellery tradeJewellery salesJewellery shares

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story