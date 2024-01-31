Home / Companies / Results / Dabur Q3 results: Profit rises 6.2% to Rs 506 crore, revenue up 7%

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Wednesday reported an increase of 6.24 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 506.44 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.

Dabur India's total income was at Rs 3,382.43 crore, up 7.58 per cent in Q3 FY23
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 3:27 PM IST
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 476.65 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Dabur India said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 7 per cent at Rs 3,255.06 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 3,043.17 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

This was "driven by steady performance of both the Home & Personal care and Food & Beverages business," said an earning statement from the company which owns brands such as Dabur Amla, Dabur Vatika, and juice brand Real.

Total expenses of Dabur India in the December quarter were up 7.82 per cent to Rs 2,720.62 crore.

Dabur India's total income was at Rs 3,382.43 crore, up 7.58 per cent in Q3 FY23.

Share of Dabur India was trading at Rs 543.50 on BSE, up 1.43 per cent from the previous close.

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

