Karnataka Bank Q2 result: Net profit declines 20% to Rs 330 crore

Total income in the second quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 2,276 crore from Rs 2,031 crore in the same period a year ago, Karnataka Bank said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Karnataka Bank | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 8:16 PM IST
Karnataka Bank on Thursday reported a 20 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 330 crore in the second quarter ended September.

The lender had posted a net profit of Rs 412 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the second quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 2,276 crore from Rs 2,031 crore in the same period a year ago, Karnataka Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The net interest income (NII) of the bank improved to Rs 822 crore as against Rs 802 crore in September 2022.

The bank's asset quality showed marginal decline as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 3.47 per cent of gross advances at the end of the September quarter from 3.36 per cent a year ago.

However, net NPAs or bad loans declined to 1.36 per cent as against 1.72 per cent in the year-ago period.

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 8:16 PM IST

